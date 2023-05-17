 Biden Postpones Australia Trip, But Still Hopes To Get To Vienna Next Year — The Shovel
May 17, 2023

Biden Postpones Australia Trip, But Still Hopes To Get To Vienna Next Year

The US debt ceiling crisis has forced Joe Biden to cancel his upcoming trip to Australia, but the President says he’s looking forward to having a strudel and stein with Chancellor Albanese at some point in the near future.

“I’ll have to take a rain-check on the Australian trip I’m afraid. But I’ll have my lederhosen ready for 2024!” he told journalists. “Keep a Weissbier cold for me”.

He said the US and Austria had a special relationship stretching back decades. “They’ve been an important ally in many of our most important conflicts, particularly World War II. We don’t forget that,” he said.

