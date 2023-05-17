Biden Postpones Australia Trip, But Still Hopes To Get To Vienna Next Year — The Shovel

The US debt ceiling crisis has forced Joe Biden to cancel his upcoming trip to Australia, but the President says he’s looking forward to having a strudel and stein with Chancellor Albanese at some point in the near future.

“I’ll have to take a rain-check on the Australian trip I’m afraid. But I’ll have my lederhosen ready for 2024!” he told journalists. “Keep a Weissbier cold for me”.

He said the US and Austria had a special relationship stretching back decades. “They’ve been an important ally in many of our most important conflicts, particularly World War II. We don’t forget that,” he said.