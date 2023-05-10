 Family Living Below Poverty Line Excited to Be Having Budget Surplus for Dinner Tonight — The Shovel
May 10, 2023

Family Living Below Poverty Line Excited to Be Having Budget Surplus for Dinner Tonight

A family whose financial situation means they can’t afford to eat some days, say they are excited about the Government’s $4 billion surplus, and are looking forward to seeing how it looks on a plate.

“We’re having budget surplus for dinner tonight!” mother Kathy Baker told her kids, relieved that she’d finally be able to put something on the table.

Asked what a budget surplus tastes like, she told her children she wasn’t sure. “A lot of people are saying it’s sweet, but then I’ve also heard it’s quite healthy, so I’m really excited to see it too!”

 

