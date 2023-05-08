Stuart Robert Retires to Spend More Time With His Family Businesses — The Shovel

Coalition MP Stuart Robert says it is time to devote 100% of his time to his family businesses, after only being able to devote 90% of his time to them during his time in Canberra.

An emotional Robert paid tribute to his family businesses, and those of his friends, saying they’d always been a motivation to him.

“It’s been tough on them. I’ve missed some of their most important milestones. In some cases it led to divorce – under section 44 of the Constitution – so they could later win government contracts. In some cases I had to get my father to look after them.

“But they’ve always been central to my thoughts, and it’s been hard being away from them for such long stretches,” Robert explained.

Robert confirmed that, from next month, he would not be representing the interests of his electorate. “So no change there,” he said.