Tourists on 16,000km Flight Save Planet by Re-using Hotel Towels — The Shovel

After a 45-minute Uber ride to Sydney airport, a 22-hour flight to Heathrow, and a 40-minute taxi ride to their hotel, Aussie travellers Lily and Mark Johnson were delighted to read a notice in their hotel bathroom advising them of a simple way to reverse the effects of climate change.

“All we need to do is put our towels on the rack rather than on the floor and we’ve basically solved global warming,” Lily said, while checking their flight details to Spain for the following week.

“I’ll be honest, it’s a hassle to reach up and put a towel on a rack. But it feels so good to know we’re doing our bit,” Mark said. “I don’t feel so guilty about the 7-seat SUV I bought for the two of us last year, now that I’m going to use the same towel twice”.

He said it was good to know the hotel they had chosen was committed to saving our planet’s precious resources. “It’s good to know they put the environment over profits”.

Asked if they would use the towels for the full three days of their stay, Lily and Mark said they weren’t animals. “Don’t be disgusting”.

_________

Headline by Andrew Biro