NSW Police Ban Christian Rock from Royal Easter Show Because it Encourages Tax Avoidance — The Shovel

Ride operators at this year’s Easter Show in Sydney will not be allowed to play Contemporary Christian Music amid concerns it could lure people into thinking it’s normal not to pay a cent in tax. It comes after ‘rapper music’ was also banned from the event.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the force had a duty to protect citizens from the blatant disregard for the concept of societal contribution. “The music is fucking awful too, so that’s another good reason to can it,” he said.

He said gangs, such as ‘Hillsong’, have been known to proactively lure youths through their music. “The risk is that young people start to think it is cool to run a tax-avoidance racket in the name of Jesus. We need to stop that in its tracks”.

Officers will be listening out for songs containing words such as “The Lord is my Saviour”, “I am filled with your glory” and “Please direct your credit card payments to Mr B. Houston”.