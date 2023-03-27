Labor Victories in Every Mainland State Clear Sign That Australians Want More Right-wing Governments: Sky News — The Shovel

A panel of Sky News commentators says that Labor’s victory in NSW is proof that Australians are leaning more to the right.

“When we see people emphatically voting out Coalition Governments and installing Labor governments across the country, it’s pretty clear that what they want is more conservative policies. You’d have to be an idiot not to see that,” host Rowan Dean said.

He dismissed demographic data showing a shift towards more progressive parties over time. “That’s just nonsense. There’s simply no evidence, apart from the fact that they voted for one, that people in New South Wales want a Labor government, or that people in Victoria wanted one for that matter. What people want is right wing policies, which is why they vote for a centre-left party”.

Fellow panellist Peta Credlin said the facts spoke for themselves. “Every. Single. State. In. Australia. Has. A. Coalition. Government – except for New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland, ACT and the Northern Territory. Labor is in crisis mode right now”.