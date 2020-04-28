Kim Jong-Un’s doctor has not survived Kim Jong-Un’s heart surgery, sources say.

North Korea’s leading surgeon performed an operation on the Supreme leader earlier this month but later died of ‘complications’.

“Heart surgery isn’t without its risks, and there is always chance of a fatality with a procedure like this. Just the tiniest mistake can be fatal” a source familiar with the surgery said.

North Korean officials have confirmed that as a result of the surgery Kim Jong-Un now has a heart. He still doesn’t have a Seoul.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram