 UberEats Achieves Gender Pay Equity by Underpaying All Employees Equally — The Shovel
February 27, 2024

UberEats Achieves Gender Pay Equity by Underpaying All Employees Equally

Shutterstock/NeydtStock

US gig employer UberEats says it has always been committed to paying its drivers below the minimum wage, regardless of gender.

With new gender pay data released today, the company said it was proud of its track record of ignoring race, gender and other attributes when exploiting its workers. “We want to create a world where anyone, regardless of who they are, can work a four-hour shift in their own car on a Saturday night and earn less than the Australian minimum wage, with no super,” a spokesperson told The Shovel.

He said it was all about flexibility. “Our employees – sorry, our ‘independent contractors’ – have the flexibility to earn below award wages without full benefits, whenever they want”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

UberEats Achieves Gender Pay Equity by Underpaying All Employees Equally

New Corporate Barbie Earns 85% Of Ken’s Salary

Distraught Tay Tay Fan Realises She Accidentally Bought Tickets to a NSW Swifts Netball Game Tonight

Taylor Swift Spotted at Engadine Maccas After Asking for Sydney’s Most Iconic Restaurant

Woolies CEO’s Huge $24 Mil Payout Enough to Buy Week’s Worth of Groceries at Woolworths