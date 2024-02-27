UberEats Achieves Gender Pay Equity by Underpaying All Employees Equally — The Shovel

US gig employer UberEats says it has always been committed to paying its drivers below the minimum wage, regardless of gender.

With new gender pay data released today, the company said it was proud of its track record of ignoring race, gender and other attributes when exploiting its workers. “We want to create a world where anyone, regardless of who they are, can work a four-hour shift in their own car on a Saturday night and earn less than the Australian minimum wage, with no super,” a spokesperson told The Shovel.

He said it was all about flexibility. “Our employees – sorry, our ‘independent contractors’ – have the flexibility to earn below award wages without full benefits, whenever they want”.