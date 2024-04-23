Woman Who Looked at Furniture Website for 11 Seconds to Be Served Furniture Ads for Next 6 Years — The Shovel

A Melbourne woman who briefly looked at a chair on the Freedom Furniture website in 2019 will be subjected to nothing but ads for chairs until at least 2028.

“I bought the chair. I literally don’t need any more chairs. Is there a way I can let them know I don’t need more chairs?” she said today, as a pop-up for ‘20% off all chairs’ ad appeared on her screen.

The woman said she had been trying different methods to stop the ads. “I’ve been writing posts about all of the chairs I have. I’ve been Googling ‘I have a lot of chairs and I literally don’t need any more’. But it hasn’t worked.

“I’ve been watching a lot of porn too, just in the hope that I might get some more interesting ads. But, no luck. Just chairs”.