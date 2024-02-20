 Woolies CEO Storms Out on Self Checkout After Realising He’s Being Filmed — The Shovel
February 20, 2024

Woolies CEO Storms Out on Self Checkout After Realising He’s Being Filmed

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has got up and walked out mid check-out, after realising he was on camera the whole time.

“I think we’re done here guys,” a furious Banducci said, getting up and walking out of the supermarket.

Realising that he’d been caught red handed scanning an avocado as a brown onion, he demanded to know if his shop was on or off the record.

“Absolutely everything is recorded and tracked you idiot,” an aide told him before convincing him to continue his checkout.

“Can we take that bit out?” he pleaded. “Sorry, I shouldn’t have done that”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Woolies CEO Storms Out on Self Checkout After Realising He’s Being Filmed

NSW Residents Required to Show Negative Asbestos Test Before Entering Victoria

Nationals Say They Breath-Test Every MP Before Parliament to Ensure They Are Over the Limit

Taylor Swift Arrives in Melbourne, Grabs SkyBus From Airport

Girl Who Paid $300 for Taylor Swift Ticket Excited to Watch Entire Concert Through Phone Screen