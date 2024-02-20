Woolies CEO Storms Out on Self Checkout After Realising He’s Being Filmed — The Shovel

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has got up and walked out mid check-out, after realising he was on camera the whole time.

“I think we’re done here guys,” a furious Banducci said, getting up and walking out of the supermarket.

Realising that he’d been caught red handed scanning an avocado as a brown onion, he demanded to know if his shop was on or off the record.

“Absolutely everything is recorded and tracked you idiot,” an aide told him before convincing him to continue his checkout.

“Can we take that bit out?” he pleaded. “Sorry, I shouldn’t have done that”.