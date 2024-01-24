ABC Claims It Is Maintaining Balanced Coverage by Both Firing and Not Firing Antoinette Lattouf — The Shovel

The ABC says it is simply adhering to its charter by ending journalist Antoinette Lattouf’s employment, but also not sacking her.

“It is incumbent on us to provide both sides of the story,” an ABC spokesperson said. “So while some may say Ms Lattouf has been fired, others would say she has been freed up to pursue other opportunities. Some will say she has been let go, others will say has been de-hired. All of those views deserve to be heard.

“Equally, there may be some who say she has been unassigned to her position. But others will say there has been a conscious uncoupling. There really are a broad range of views within the management team, and we need to hear them all”.

The ABC’s official statement was more succinct. “Ms Lattouf has not been fired and her services are no longer required,” it read.

Headline by Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff