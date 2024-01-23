 LIVE PICTURES: Scott Morrison Fans Flood to Parliament House to Mourn End of Former PM’s Career — The Shovel
January 23, 2024

LIVE PICTURES: Scott Morrison Fans Flood to Parliament House to Mourn End of Former PM’s Career

People have travelled to Canberra from across the country today … for a variety of reasons, none of them related to Scott Morrison’s announcement that he will be stepping down as a member of Parliament.

Pictures of Parliament House showed thousands of people congregating in the forecourt area, although those were pictures from another day when there was a special event on.

Police say security measures had to be totally unchanged to deal with the influx of supporters to the area. “We had one guy holding a sign saying “We love you Scott”, trying to break into the building. Although that was Scott himself, so we had to let him in,” a police spokesperson said.

The head of the Scott Morrison fan club said it was a sad day for both of its members. “Jenny and I will be sad to see me go,” he said in a statement on the club’s website.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Scott Morrison’s Most Inspirational Quotes

ABC Claims It Is Maintaining Balanced Coverage by Both Firing and Not Firing Antoinette Lattouf

‘You Can’t Get More Aussie Than This!’ Says Man Wearing Flag Made in Guangdong Province

Scott Morrison Appointed Head of Safety at Boeing

Economists Say Employment Market Is Strongest They’ve Ever Seen, After Someone Offers Scott Morrison a Job