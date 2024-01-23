LIVE PICTURES: Scott Morrison Fans Flood to Parliament House to Mourn End of Former PM’s Career — The Shovel

People have travelled to Canberra from across the country today … for a variety of reasons, none of them related to Scott Morrison’s announcement that he will be stepping down as a member of Parliament.

Pictures of Parliament House showed thousands of people congregating in the forecourt area, although those were pictures from another day when there was a special event on.

Police say security measures had to be totally unchanged to deal with the influx of supporters to the area. “We had one guy holding a sign saying “We love you Scott”, trying to break into the building. Although that was Scott himself, so we had to let him in,” a police spokesperson said.

The head of the Scott Morrison fan club said it was a sad day for both of its members. “Jenny and I will be sad to see me go,” he said in a statement on the club’s website.