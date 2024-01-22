 Why Meghan Markle Is to Blame for King Charles’s Enlarged Prostate, by The Daily Mail — The Shovel
In the clearest sign yet of Meghan Markle’s determination to destroy the British Royal Family, King Charles has been diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

While medical experts claim there is no known cause of BPH, Palace sources say it is definitely Meghan Markle. “Before Meghan married Prince Harry the King’s prostate was normal size. Now it’s so big he can hardly take a piss. It’s pretty obvious that there’s a link here,” one insider said.

Royal commentator and statistics expert Harriet Beatlesford said the number of times the King had been diagnosed with an enlarged prostate had skyrocketed since Markle moved her family to the United States.

“It’s hardly a coincidence that, barely four years after Meghan announced she would be abandoning the Royal Family, and just weeks after she was photographed wearing an unflattering dress that didn’t suit her skin tone, the King is admitted to hospital for corrective surgery. The nerve of the woman!”

A photograph of Markle smiling taken three years ago suggests she thinks this week’s news of the King’s diagnosis is funny.

