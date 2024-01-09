Golden Globes Gift Bag Worth $500K Actually Just a Mix of Staple Grocery Items From Woolies — The Shovel

The much sought after gift bag given to guests at the Golden Globe Awards – said to be valued at US $500,000 – was just a 1kg pack of Omo, some capsicums and a jar of Moccona Classic Medium Roast Instant Coffee, it has been revealed.

Australian supermarket chain Woolworths was given the task of putting together the luxury packs this year, and said they struggled to stick to the half million dollar budget. “Given how much we price gouge these days, it’s pretty much impossible to get a bag full of groceries for under a mil, so we had to be pretty careful about what we put in there,” a spokesperson for Woolworths said.

He said they had to forego certain luxuries in order to fit within the budget. “We wanted to put a big jar of Vegemite in there, but they now cost $200k each, so we had to leave that out,” he said.

He said they did manage to replace last year’s bottle of French Champagne with a cask of Coolabah Fruity White, paired with a block of home brand tasty cheese.

The bag itself – which in past years has been a luxury suede or leather collector’s item – was not repeated this year. “Patrons were required to provide their own bag. Alternatively they were welcome to put everything in a recyclable brown paper bag, for an additional cost of course,” the spokesperson said.

Attendees at the awards were filmed at all times during the event to make sure they didn’t steal any excess products.

_____

Headline by Chris Auld @DamnYouChrisA