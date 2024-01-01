 Denmark to Get Australian Head of State Before Australia Gets Australian Head of State — The Shovel
January 1, 2024

Denmark to Get Australian Head of State Before Australia Gets Australian Head of State

Denmark has taken on board the recommendations of the Australian Republican Movement, announcing plans to install an Australian-born Head of State by the middle of the month.

“We read through the Australian Republic Movement’s arguments, and we found them very compelling,” a Danish spokesperson said.

“As the Movement’s website says, it’s crazy to have a Queen who was born in some small nation in northern Europe when you can have one who was born in Australia. So we asked Queen Margrethe II to abdicate immediately”.

The spokesperson said the Danes were surprised to have implemented the Australian Republican Movement’s recommendations before Australia. “They’re overseen by some old English guy who once wanted to become a tampon. So I can only assume they’ll follow Denmark’s lead as soon as they can”.

Thousands of Australians have announced plans to move to Denmark, saying it is the only way they can live in a country with an Australian-born Head of State.

