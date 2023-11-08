Senior Optus executive Gladys Berejiklian has provided an update on the ongoing outage, confirming that the number of new ideas they have had about fixing the problem in the past 4 hours is zero. This brings the total number of new ideas since the outage began to zero.

The former NSW Premier also confirmed that the ‘How Fucked Are We?’ rating remained steady at 10. The number of days since the last Optus scandal is 402.

Berejiklian reassured Australians that only a small amount of customer data had been hacked as part of the outage. “A list of affected customers, along with their phone number, address, licence number and Medicare number, is available on the Optus website,” she said.

At the end of the media conference, Berejiklian confirmed that the network was now back up and running. In Wagga Wagga.