“High Profile Toowoomba Man” Announced as New Host of Channel 7’s Sunrise — The Shovel

Alleged rapist and Channel Seven favourite “High Profile Toowoomba Man” will join the Sunrise team, with the network confirming the appointment this morning.

“While we can’t reveal his name just yet, we’re delighted to make another morally-dubious appointment in our shameless grab for ratings,” a Seven spokesperson said, confirming the man had featured on Channel 7 screens before.

Seven says “High Profile Toowoomba Man” will be a perfect fit for the network, which has also employed accused war criminal Ben Roberts-Smith, ‘Muslims-make-me-feel-unsafe’ presenter Sonja Kruger, convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby and Pauline Hanson.

“As we say around here, if you’re the subject of serious court proceedings, then we want hear from you!”