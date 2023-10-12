 The 2023 Shovel Annual Is Now Available to Pre-Order — The Shovel
October 12, 2023

The 2023 Shovel Annual Is Now Available to Pre-Order

Some big news. The 2023 Shovel Annual has hit the printers and is ready to pre-order now.

We’re pretty excited, because we reckon it’s the best bloody Annual we’ve ever made.

Dutto’s written a column full of handy hints on breaking out of a positivity spiral, Piers Morgan has penned a piece on why Meghan Markle is to blame for Britain’s tanking economy, and there’s some very useful information from PwC.

Plus, this year’s edition includes a News Corp Columnist Starter Kit (and a Guardian Headliner Generator if that’s more your thing), ads from Barbie, Kmart and the Government, and hundreds of other little gems.

Produced as a double issue with The Chaser, this 132-page compendium of stinging satire is the ideal summer reading companion and the perfect Christmas gift.

 

