Clive Palmer Accidentally Votes ‘Yes’ After Getting Confused With ‘Do You Want to Upsize?’ Question on Uber Eats Order Form — The Shovel

Clive Palmer has voted in favour of a Voice to Parliament after mistakenly thinking he was being asked if he wanted to super-size his fries and coke.

“It’s an easy mistake to make,” Palmer explained. “I walked into the early polling centre, fully intending to vote ‘No’. But then, as luck would have it, my tummy started to rumble, and I instinctively opened up my Uber Eats app and ordered a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Meal Deal.

“It asked me whether I wanted to upsize, and because I had the word ‘No’ running through my head, I typed in ‘No’. Then I realised my mistake and frantically turned to my voting form and wrote ‘Yes’.

“So now I’ve voted ‘Yes’ in the referendum, but more concerningly, I’ve only got a medium fries and coke”.