Liberal Party Announces New Recycling Policy: Dave Sharma — The Shovel

The Liberal Party has boosted its environmental credentials, announcing it will seek to re-use an old MP that was thrown out in Wentworth last year.

Dave Sharma, who was discarded at last year’s federal election, will be cleaned up and used in the Senate, a party insider revealed.

“He’s just been sitting there on the side of the road gaining dirt on people. So we thought we could re-use him. We’ve always said that there’s no point getting in someone new when you’ve got a perfectly good middle-aged man just sitting there”.

The ALP claimed the Liberal Party was playing catch-up on recycling MPs. “We’ve recycled our Prime Ministers; we reused Kristina Keneally at least three different times. They really are years behind,” a spokesperson said.

The Liberal Party confirmed not all MPs were not suitable for recycling. “Scott Morrison won’t be able to be re-used. We’ll need to be put out in hard rubbish”.