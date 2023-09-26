Victoria to Commemorate Career of Dan Andrews With Snap 16-Week Lockdown — The Shovel

Victoria will say thank you to its longest-serving Labor Premier with a quick six-day lockdown which will end up lasting the best part of four months.

Victorian authorities said the celebration of Andrews’ career will last as long as it takes. “We don’t want to rush this. Stay tuned for daily updates,” a spokesperson said.

Trevor Taylor from Broadmeadows said he was looking forward to paying his respects to Andrews from the comfort of his 5km radius. “When I think of Dan Andrews, I think of sitting in my house for 22 hours a day, before accidentally going outside to put the bins out at 10pm and getting fined for breaking curfew. So I think it’ll be nice to re-live that for a week or so. Or sixteen”.

“I’ll be replaying old Dan Andrews press conferences each morning, just to get back into the spirit,” said Andrews fan Beverly Crowell.

Dan Andrews’ leaving function will be restricted to four people indoors, or 10 people outdoors, with a density quotient of 1 person 4 square metres.

Meanwhile, Dan Andrews’ resignation has caused havoc for the Sky News graphics teams, who have had to work on the fly to adjust story banners, as captured in the image below.