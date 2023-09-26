Disgraced public servant Michael Pezzullo has stood down from his role as Home Affairs Secretary and will work as a partner at accounting firm PwC while an investigation into his conduct takes place.

PwC said Pezzullo, who is accused of misusing his role to influence Government decision-making, will fit right in at the firm. “Michael has a proven track record in misunderstanding the words ‘confidential’, ‘impartiality’ and ‘honesty’. We’re looking forward to sharing his classified Government information with our clients,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Pezzullo shared a love of spinning absolute bullshit. “Pezzullo once said ‘An apolitical public service is one of the key institutions of the Westminster system’. And we have ‘Act With Integrity’ listed as one of the ‘core values’ on our website. So I think it’ll be a lot of fun working together”.