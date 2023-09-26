Four Words Enough Info for Bloke Who Watched 23,578 Hours of YouTube Videos About Covid Hoax — The Shovel

A man who spent the better part of three years researching the connection between pizza parlours, child trafficking, Hunter Biden and infectious diseases, says a four-word sign is all he needs to decide about an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The man, who once watched a 13-hour video about Bill Gates’s involvement in COVID-19, said he didn’t have time to read a one page Uluṟu statement. “That could take minutes to read,” he said. “Unless it’s presented in an eight-part dash-cam recorded video series, I don’t have the time to look into it.

“This Voice thing all seems suspiciously complex,” said the man who believes a network of tunnels under Melbourne is being used by George Soros to orchestrate a new world order via the implantation of chem trails in 5G chips. “I don’t trust things that aren’t straight forward and clear”.