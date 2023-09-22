Oxford Educated Billionaire Emails Staff From Private Yacht Telling Them to Keep Fighting Elites — The Shovel

Taking a break from his 6,500 square foot Central Park penthouse to spend some down time on his $150 million yacht, a newly-retired billionaire has emailed his staff reminding them to keep holding elites to account.

“Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class” he actually fucking wrote, in an email in which he advised that he was installing his son as successor to his empire.

“Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites,” he continued, briefly forgetting that he is the literal fucking media.

The man, who inherited a newspaper group at the age of 21, then briefly paused to take calls from world leaders congratulating him on his career, before reminding his staff to never stop fighting against the privileged group of powerful individuals running the world.