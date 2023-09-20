“Obviously Big Pharma Made Him Assault Women!” Infuriated Russell Brand Fan Types      — The Shovel

A twenty-three-year-old man who spends six to seven hours each day watching Russell Brand videos on YouTube says it’s pretty clear that if Russell Brand sexually assaulted women, then he was forced into by a cabal of pharmaceutical CEOs operating out of an underground cave in Washington D.C.

“Connect the dots sheeple. Seriously!” The man posted. “If these companies can secretly inject us with a 5G chip via a so-called vaccination for a virus that doesn’t exist, then obviously they can trick a Hollywood star into being a creepy predator for two decades. It’s all pretty obvious. I can’t believe people can’t see this!” he posted online.

“They’re trying to bring him down because he dared to take them on. Sure, he may have assaulted those women – who knows? But ask yourself this. Who’s really behind it all? Who stands to benefit? And what really happened on 9/11?”

He said Russell Brand was also being attacked because he operated outside of the mainstream media. “This is the guy who played Dr. Nefario in the animated feature film Minions Rise of the Gru. So he’s definitely an outsider”.