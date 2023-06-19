Man Tells Uber Driver to Have a Good Flight Too — The Shovel

Reaching for his luggage as his Uber pulled into the drop-off area at the domestic airport, business traveller Sam Jennings once again said “you too” after being wished a safe flight by his driver. It is the fourth time he has bid his Uber driver a safe flight this year.

“Every. Single. Time,” Jennings reported, revealing he also told his driver he hoped his meeting in Sydney went well. “He’s driving an Uber in Brisbane all day”.

He retold the story to a barista at the airport, before saying goodbye and telling her to enjoy her coffee.