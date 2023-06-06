War Memorial to Honour Ben Roberts-Smith by Moving Medals to Special Exhibit — The Shovel

After days of careful consideration, The Australian War Memorial has agreed to keep the medals of Ben Roberts-Smith on display but will move them to a more appropriate part of the museum.

A spokesperson for the Memorial said they needed to take into consideration the wide-ranging views of the general public. “A lot of people want the medals removed from the museum altogether. But we also know that many people – including many of Ben’s fellow SAS soldiers – want to pay their respects in their own special way,” she said.

As part of the interactive exhibit, visitors will be able to take out their ‘weapon’, aim and then fire indiscriminately, just as Ben would have done. “We think this is a fitting tribute,” the spokesperson said.

Visitors will be encouraged to deal with any mess that they make by covering it up.

_________

Headline by David from The ‘Berran