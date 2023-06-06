 Apple Unveils New ‘FREEDOM’ Version of AR Headset, for People Who Refuse to Wear a Mask on Their Face — The Shovel
June 6, 2023

Apple Unveils New ‘FREEDOM’ Version of AR Headset, for People Who Refuse to Wear a Mask on Their Face

Following Apple’s launch of its new VisionPro AR Headset earlier today, CEO Tim Cook has announced a FREEDOM version of the device, specially designed for freedom lovers who will NEVER be told to wear a mask on their face and prefer to have it hanging around their chin.

 

Unveiling the new product at the Worldwide Developer’s Conference, Cook said the FREEDOM will have all the tech of the standard model. “You won’t be able to see anything of course – it fundamentally won’t work if it’s on your chin. But you’ll get to feel like you’re giving the middle finger to the elites, which I’m sure you’ll agree is worth the $3,500 price tag”.

