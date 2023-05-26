Real Estate Agents List ‘Trendy, Light-Filled, Open-Plan Warehouse Conversion’ in Surry Hills — The Shovel

Boasting trendy charcoal interiors, a flexible floorplan, and loads of natural light, a converted warehouse in Sydney’s hip Surry Hills has sparked the interest of discerning buyers, who pushed the sale price well above the expected reserve yesterday.

“It’s one of a kind,” real estate agent Jamie McNichols said of the property. “A lot of people get fixated on the giant flames coming out of the windows. But once you look beyond the flames you’ll find an eminently stylish warehouse conversion contrasting charred brick walls with ash textures throughout. It’s dripping with charm. And a quite a lot of water too”.

He said one of the great things about warehouse conversions was the sense of open space. “There aren’t any walls at all in this warehouse – you can see from one end to the other and beyond, which gives this great sense of openness. And I love the new skylights – the light just floods in”.

The successful buyer, an investor, said he would list the property as a stylish inner-city rental.