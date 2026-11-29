Swedish furniture giant IKEA has re-named its Skansnas 8-seat table ‘The Victorian Labor Party’ in recognition of the party’s remarkable election achievement.

A spokesperson for the company said they were always looking to celebrate novel ways of doing things. “And winning just eight seats at a state election is certainly novel”.

She said the company had sent one of the newly-named tables to Labor Party HQ “It’s big enough to hold full party meetings. We’ve also sent them a single armchair for shadow cabinet meetings”.

A Labor Party strategist said that while he appreciated the gesture, he didn’t want to underestimate the task ahead. “We’ve just been sent a few pieces of wood, an Allen key and a page of instructions. The rebuilding task is going to be significant”.