In a shock result, Victorians have rejected the leaders of all major parties and instead elected fast bowler Scott Boland, saying he was the most dependable person in Victoria right now.

Voters claimed they were sick of the rubbish being dished up by the conventional parties and wanted someone more predictable. “A man who can consistently hit the same spot for six hours straight is probably better qualified to run the state than anyone currently in Spring Street,” one Preston voter said.

“We just want someone who does what they say they’re going to do. Nothing flashy. Just someone who gets on with it,” a Sandringham man explained. “We don’t need a Premier who’s going to change the world. We just want someone who can bowl a tight line and length and not give away too many boundaries”.

Others agreed Boland was the right man to rein in spending. “He’s economical. You look at the bloke and you just think, this is not someone who would spend $1.6 million on office plants,” a Brunswick woman said.

Boland, who was reportedly unaware he was running for the position until midway through the count, accepted the result with characteristic understatement, saying he was “pretty happy with that”.

Analysts said Boland achieved a massive swing, although there are no claims sandpaper was used.

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Headline by Anthony Bell