One Nation has unveiled its long-awaited environment policy, promising to significantly reduce Australia’s carbon emissions by switching off Barnaby Joyce between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

Under the plan, Joyce would be fitted with a smart meter that automatically cuts his power supply each night, capping the amount of energy he can expend shouting on Sky news, shouting on social media, shouting at his dog and wandering into pubs to tell strangers what he thinks about the country.

“One Nation believes in practical environmental solutions,” One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said. “We’re not interested in fancy technology or complicated science. We’re interested in things that work.

“If we can get Barnaby Joyce to stop talking for eight hours a night, we could potentially power a small regional town”.

Scientists have ridiculed the idea however, saying that there was no need to shut Joyce down. “It’s a renewable energy source. It replenishes itself regardless of how much energy it wastes,” one scientist said.

The Coalition has criticised the policy as an attack on rural Australians, with one Nationals MP warning that switching off Joyce could leave thousands of country pubs without someone loudly explaining why the government is ruining the nation.