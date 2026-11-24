With measles cases surging across the United States following the administration’s successful campaign to undermine confidence in childhood vaccination, Donald Trump has announced what he says is a more straightforward approach to the virus: ICE agents shooting dead any child displaying symptoms of a cough, sneeze or runny nose.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the new initiative was part of a broader effort to restore public confidence in American medicine by removing the need for complicated medical interventions.

“I’m not a doctor, but I think we need to be open to all possibilities,” Kennedy said.

“Vaccines are dangerous and could lead to all sorts of different side effects which I’ve read about on the internet. That’s why we’re looking at a more holistic approach involving armed federal agents. Compared to vaccine shots, gun shots are a much safer, simpler way to stop the spread of this disease”.

The plan, which Trump described as “the most beautiful public health initiative anyone has ever seen”, is expected to dramatically reduce infection rates by eliminating a significant proportion of the country’s potential disease carriers.

“We’re not going to let these little coughing people destroy our country,” Trump told journalists. “They come into schools, they cough everywhere, they infect everybody. Some of them are American children. Nobody knows how they got here. We’re going to find out”.

The President also dismissed suggestions that the outbreak could have been avoided by maintaining vaccination programmes, describing the idea as “a very expensive hypothetical”.