Australian captain Pat Cummins has vowed to keep rubbing the Australian media up the wrong way until public opinion starts swinging in the opposite direction.

Since his eight-hour press conference last week Cummins has refused to speak to the media, leading to him being chased down the street by TV cameras.

But a statement released by Cummins’s management today said that the approach had always been consistent. “You keep applying pressure to one side of the story, and eventually things start moving in your favour,” it read.

Experts say Cummins’s highly polished reputation had been roughed up in recent weeks. “There’s been a fair bit of movement, that’s for sure,” one commentator said.

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Headline by Anthony Bell