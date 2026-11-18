Newly announced James Bond actor Robert Pattinson has begun preparing for his first outing as the famous spy by getting former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang drunk and taking him back to his hotel room.

Producers for the film said luring tech billionaires with promises of sex was now a standard part of spy-craft. “We want to reflect the modern world,” a spokesperson for the film said. “In the past Bond used sophisticated weapons and performed daring stunts. But these days, looking hot in a bar is pretty much all it takes to get someone to give up everything”.

“It was essentially just a piece of character research,” Pattinson is reported as saying. “I just walked up to Huang in a bar with the top button of my shirt undone, whispered something about next-generation chips, and he immediately started to reveal all his secrets about Nvidia. It was a bit easy, if I’m honest”.

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Headline by Anthony Bell