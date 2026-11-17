Pollsters have been shocked by the latest data from NewsPoll, which indicates a major recent swing toward the next Victorian Premier being actor Robert Pattinson.

Even people paying close attention to the race were surprised by the announcement, as Pattinson wasn’t even a contender until late on.

“I’m extremely excited to perform this role,” read a statement from the British actor.

“Many men have had this title before me, and I now have the honour of being able to do them justice, while also putting my own spin on what people expect. ”

Punters have had a mixed reaction to the news, with some saying they were hoping the role would go to a person of colour this time.

Not unfamiliar with the political realm, Pattinson previously held the state seat of Batman.