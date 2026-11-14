Outlook Outage Calamity: Thousands of Office Workers May Never Know if Their Emails Found Recipients Well — The Shovel

The true costs of an extended global outage of Microsoft Outlook are beginning to emerge, with office workers around the globe left deeply concerned about the welfare of their colleagues after the outage prevented them from confirming whether their emails had found their recipients well.

HR manager Felicity Taylor – who starts all of her emails with ‘I hope this email finds you well’ – said it had been an anxious few days. “I’ve sent hundreds of emails to people, in each one asking if the email I sent has found them well. Forty-eight hours later and I’ve received no information about the wellbeing of those people. I don’t even know whether the email has found them. I hope they are okay,” she said.

Marketing executive Sarah Constas said so much remained unresolved. “I now have no idea whether people had anything exciting planned for the weekend, even though I don’t really care. I’ve heard nothing about whether everything is going well at their end. And absolutely no information at all about whether their Friday was happy or not. It’s a disaster really”.

Some organisations have reportedly begun exploring alternative ways of establishing whether colleagues are okay, including telephone calls, face-to-face conversations and asking someone directly how they are.

Experts say that the fact that people haven’t been able to send or receive emails for an entire day probably means they are actually doing really well.