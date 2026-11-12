Insecure American Bald Eagle Flies to Turkey for Hair Transplant — The Shovel

An American Bald Eagle in its late 40s has booked a trip to Turkey after catching a reflection of himself in a window.

“I just assumed everything was fine,” the eagle said. “Then one day I caught a reflection of myself and thought, Jesus Christ. Is that the national bird of the United States, or just some fucking guy who sells used cars in Florida?

“I know technically my species name is bald eagle. But I’d never taken it literally. I’m a symbol of American power, freedom and unsolicited military intervention. So when I realised my hairline is retreating faster than the U.S. from Afghanistan I had to do something about it”.

The eagle has travelled to Istanbul, where a clinic specialising in hair transplants for international patients has agreed to perform a procedure involving the transplantation of approximately 4,000 feathers from the back of his head to the front.

“I’ll admit, going to a country that shares a name with a ridiculous bird that’s eaten by humans was slightly humiliating. But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” the eagle said.

Other birds have expressed concern at the sudden change of their friend. “Honestly, he looked fine,” said a raven who knows the eagle socially. “But once he started following hair transplant accounts on Instagram, there was no stopping him.”

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Headline by Anthony Bell