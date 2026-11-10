Usman Khawaja’s Book To Be Released in Paperback, Hardback and Sandpaperback Formats — The Shovel

Usman Khawaja’s new book will be released in traditional hardback and paperback formats, as well as a limited edition sandpaperback design which is small enough to fit in your pocket or hide in your undies.

The edition is printed on 80-grit coarse stock and includes several pages that have been deliberately scuffed. Readers have described it as “a more abrasive reading experience”.

Publishers have immediately distanced themselves from the controversial format, with one official statement claiming the idea began with a “senior member” of the editorial team, and was carried out by a junior staffer on his first week. They have been placed on indefinite leave.

A spokesperson for the publisher said they had “no knowledge of how it got into the production schedule” before revealing a tearful statement they had prepared in advance.

Early reviews of the sandpaperback have been mixed. One reader said the book “left a mark” on their fingers. Another described a “certain roughness around the edges” before conceding that it “does make the cover swing a bit more”.

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Headline by Sneezeblesser