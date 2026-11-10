One Nation Apologises for Poorly Vetting Candidate; Announces His Replacement Will Be Russell Brand — The Shovel

One Nation’s Victorian branch has been shocked again by a controversy that wouldn’t have occurred if they had done even half a nanosecond of candidate vetting.

A One Nation candidate has been disendorsed after it was found that he tweeted Hitler was the “GOAT” (greatest of all time) — a clear violation of the party’s policy against complimenting anyone but Pauline.

Shortly after distancing themselves from the candidate, a One Nation spokesperson apologised for their poor vetting of the candidate’s past, and assured that it will happen again.

“Before this incident, we’ve been getting anyone who wants to be a candidate to do a BuzzFeed quiz about what Hogwarts house they are, and then kicking out anyone who isn’t Slytherin,” they explained.

“But now we’ve got an airtight system where we have an interview to screen for Nazis. We won’t let through if they’ve read Mein Kampf more than thrice.”

The spokesperson then announced that the replacement for the disendorsed candidate would be Mr Russell Brand.

The party has not yet questioned why the English celebrity was so eager to leave his home country.