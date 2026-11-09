Democrats Begin Search for Insipid, Establishment Candidate To Squander Momentous Call for Change — The Shovel

The Democratic Party has responded to the historic ‘blue wave’ at the midterm elections by immediately beginning the search for a donor-friendly, deeply uninspiring Presidential candidate with a proven track record of making even the most exciting policy proposals sound like a quarterly earnings presentation.

“We need someone who has the ability to take this extraordinary moment of political possibility and repackage it in a safe, risk-free way that alienates everyone,” one senior Democratic strategist said.

The strategist said a key requirement is that the successful candidate must be able to generate enormous enthusiasm among Democratic Party donors while inspiring absolutely no one outside the Washington metropolitan area.

“We’ve learned from previous elections that voters don’t really respond well to candidates who appear to have been selected by a committee of investment bankers. So we’ll be making sure we find a candidate who appears to have been selected by a committee of investment bankers”.

She said that there was a definite mood for change. “We know there’s a real appetite for something different out there. Our job is to make sure that doesn’t become a problem”.

Several prospective candidates have already been ruled out for being too popular.