China’s booming Make America Great Again merchandise industry has been thrown into crisis following a sharp decline in Republican support, with dozens of factories reportedly cutting back production of American-made political slogans.

The closures are a significant blow to China’s manufacturing sector, which has spent the past decade helping Donald Trump fulfil his promise of pretending to bring manufacturing jobs back to America.

The closures are expected to hit several manufacturing hubs particularly hard, with factories that produce MAGA caps and ‘America First’ T-shirts the worst affected.

Several factories that had been producing ‘CHINA IS RIPPING US OFF’ T-shirts have also reportedly been forced to scale back operations.

A spokesperson said the Chinese government remained committed to supporting the manufacture of American patriotism, adding that the industry had made a small but important contribution to China’s economy.

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Headline by Anthony Bell