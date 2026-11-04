“We Would’ve Won if I Was on the Ballot,” Says Fuckwit Who Spent Whole Election Telling Nation To Pretend He’s on the Ballot — The Shovel

After the Republicans suffered major losses in the 2026 midterms, President Donald Trump has alleged that the result would be different if he were on the ballot, despite spending the entire campaign telling voters to pretend that very thing.

With the Congress and Senate both flipping blue, Republicans in DC are scratching their heads over what caused them to face such devastating losses. Meanwhile, the President has alleged on Truth Social that his party got shellacked because he lacked visibility during the campaign.

“The problem is I wasn’t out there more,” said the arsehole who spent the last day of the campaign talking about his billion-dollar ballroom, reflecting pool renovations, and John Husted’s ass.

“Voters needed to imagine I was on the ballot; that’s the problem,” said the dipshit who started a useless war against Iran, which spiked petrol prices internationally.

“Yup, I just should’ve been out there more,” said the fuckwit who promised to release the Epstein Files, then didn’t because he’s in them.

US voters have assured the President they did exactly as he asked.