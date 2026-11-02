Elon Musk Warns Voting for Democrats in Midterms Could “End Democracy” in Massive Misunderstand of the Word ‘Democracy’ — The Shovel

A man who has spent hundreds of billions of dollars trying to influence the outcome of elections has warned that people freely casting their vote in favour of one of the major parties could signal “the end of democracy”.

In what has been described as “a fairly fundamental misunderstanding of what a democracy is” Musk said that if people go to voting booths and vote for the party he doesn’t like that would be anti-democratic.

Like Donald Trump, Musk seems to have confused the concept of ‘the end of democracy’ with ‘an outcome that is not favourable to me,” one political scientist said.

A spokesperson for Musk said that the billionaire was a huge believer in democracy, just not the kind where everyone gets a vote. “People need to understand what’s at stake. If millions of Americans vote for the other party, that would mean the election has produced an outcome Elon don’t like. That’s not democracy”.