“Satire Must Be Protected,” Says Woman Who Sued Pauline Pantsdown — The Shovel

In an uncharacteristic backflip, Pauline Hanson has transitioned overnight from being a target of satire to a fierce advocate of the art form.

After facing heavy scrutiny for her poor man’s version of South Park, the one-time member for Oxley has come out swinging in defence of satire, posting online: “Free speech, satire, criticism and debate are essential to our democracy. They must be protected.”

“Anybody who can’t see that we’re just having fun needs to toughen up,” said Hanson, who in 1998 sued the ABC for broadcasting a song by a drag queen satirising her.

Hanson explained that her party’s mockery of a woman’s medical condition, and breach of copyright to depict a beloved children’s character being mugged, are actually forms of something called “humour”, that Pauline recently discovered.

“What makes Pauline’s cartoon so funny is that every joke needs to be explained,” said one fan of the show.

“The thing people misunderstand is that satire is about challenging those in power, and you know who’s had it too good for too long? Bluey, and women with prolapsed vaginas.”