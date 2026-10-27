Scott Boland Told To Stop Taking Wickets, Making Runs if He Wants To Be Picked for Australian Test Team — The Shovel

Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has been left out of Australia’s team for the third test in South Africa, with selectors confirming his team-best performance in the previous test was not to the sort of form they were looking for.

“He reliably takes wickets. He contributes with the bat. It’s fine to do that in Shield, but not at the top level. That sort of consistency makes us very nervous,” one selector said.

He said Boland did not fit the current requirements of the team. “When he got the chance to play in the last match, he was the pick of the bowlers, and second-top scored in the second innings, despite not being a batsman, so there are definitely some concerns there.

“What we’re after is someone who can go out there and make an occasional impact, and then cobble together a lengthy stretch of mediocre performances for the next 12-18 months”.

The selector said opportunities would open up for Boland if he took the right approach. “We had a chat to Scotty and he knows what’s required of him. He needs go away, put his head down, work his way into some patchy, inconsistent form and then he’ll be knocking the door down for selection”.

Selectors rejected suggestions that age – Boland is 37 – played a part in the decision. “Look sure, 37 is on the younger side for this team, but we’re not interested in age. What we look for is big potential backed up by occasional results”.