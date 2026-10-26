 Republicans Confirm They Are Now Okay With Terminating After Five Days — The Shovel
October 26, 2026

Republicans Confirm They Are Now Okay With Terminating After Five Days

The US Republican Party has confirmed that it is now comfortable with terminating something after just five days. It is a significant shift from the traditional stance that once something has been started, it should be protected at all costs, regardless of its viability, prospects, or ability to read from printed notes.

Katie Zacharia was deemed no longer viable and terminated by the administration at the five-day mark.

A spokesperson said the administration had conducted a thorough assessment of Zacharia’s viability before making the decision. “Basically, we looked at her and thought, ‘Nah’”

The White House has rejected suggestions that the decision represents hypocrisy.
“There is a very important distinction,” the spokesperson explained. “One of them involves a woman making a decision about her own body, while the other involves Donald Trump making a decision about a woman’s career”.

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Headline by Eileen K

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