The French Government has clarified that the looting and violence that have gripped the country over the past week are technically not riots, given they did not originate from the Riôt region, as specified under Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC) regulations.

“Just because people are setting fire to things and throwing objects at riot police does not make it a riot,” France’s Interior Minister said.

“It has some of the same characteristics as a riot, and imitates many of the same methods, but given it is largely being produced in other regions it can not be given that name. We can use the terms Sparkling Social Discontent, or if required, French-style Community Feedback. Please, let’s get the terminology right”.

Officials said the distinction was important to protect the integrity of France’s historic riot-making industry. “Riots from Riôt have a particular character,” said a government spokesperson. “They are generally robust, energetic and characterised by a strong sense of tradition. Anyone can have a violent confrontation with police. But a Riôt riot is about much more than that”.

The spokesperson said authentic Riôt riots must adhere to strict production standards, including a minimum number of overturned cars, sustained levels of shouting and at least one person photographed standing on top of something they probably shouldn’t be standing on. They must also have “a certain je ne sais quoi”.

France has reportedly begun cracking down on counterfeit riots following a recent increase in unrest across Europe. A group of protesters in Belgium was ordered to remove the word “riot” from its promotional material after authorities determined that the event had not taken place in Riôt and had been “made using inferior ingredients”.

“We have spent centuries developing the finest civil unrest in Europe,” the spokesperson said. “It would be irresponsible to allow people from just anywhere to start calling their angry gatherings riots”.

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Headline by Anthony Bell