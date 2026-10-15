Sacha Baron Cohen Launches New Character — The Shovel

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has unveiled his latest character, Katie Zacharia, a fictional White House Press Secretary.

The character, which Cohen reportedly developed after several months of watching American political television, is described as a conservative commentator who is unexpectedly appointed White House Press Secretary despite not having any public speaking ability, political insight or a working knowledge of the English language.

“The idea that someone has been given access to the most powerful podium in the word without first being able to demonstrate they can read from pre-prepared notes is very funny,” Cohen reportedly said.

A clip released this week, believed to be a promotion for an upcoming feature-length film, has been described as ‘excruciating’ and ‘like watching a six-year-old tackle an early reader’. At one point, Zacharia accidentally refers to her husband as ‘my president’, before correcting herself.

Some critics say the character is over the top and not believable. “She delivers prepared remarks as though she is encountering the English language for the first time. It was funny in Borat, but I think the joke is wearing a bit thin,” one critic said.