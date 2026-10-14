Frydenberg Memoir Secretly Co-authored by Scott Morrison — The Shovel

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s newly published autobiography, A Grateful Son, has been jointly written by former prime minister Scott Morrison, with Frydenberg apparently unaware of the arrangement until copies went on sale this week.

Frydenberg, who served as Morrison’s treasurer from 2018 to 2022, said he only discovered Morrison had contributed several chapters after reading a copy of the book at yesterday’s launch. “I started to get suspicious when I saw a section dedicated to the Cronulla Sharks,” he said. “But it was only when I read a section explaining that it wasn’t the government’s job to hold a hose that I realised it had Scotty’s name all over it”.

Morrison defended the arrangement, describing it as an “elegant solution” in case Frydenberg became incapacitated or developed amnesia about Morrison’s performance as PM. “There’s nowhere in Australian copyright law that says you can’t do that,” he declared.

Morrison said he never intended to be secretive. “If Josh had ever asked me, ‘Hey, Scomo, are you writing my memoir as well?’, I would have answered truthfully about the arrangements,” he explained, adding that only someone who had been both prime minister and treasurer at the same time could fully understand the demands of writing a former treasurer’s account of events.

It has also emerged that Morrison is simultaneously working on the memoirs of former ministers Mathias Cormann and Karen Andrews, although neither has confirmed whether they were told of his involvement.

Frydenberg is considering recontesting the southern Sydney seat of Cook.

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By Tristan White